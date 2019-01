Fucked Up is a Canadian hardcore punk band from Toronto, Ontario, formed in 2001. The band consists of Damian Abraham (vocals), Mike Haliechuk (guitar, vocals), Josh Zucker (guitar), Ben Cook (guitar, vocals), Sandy Miranda (bass) and Jonah Falco (drums, vocals).

To date the band has released five studio albums, alongside several EPs, singles, and companion releases. The band won the 2009 Polaris Music Prize for their second studio album, The Chemistry of Common Life. In 2018, the band released its fifth studio album, Dose Your Dreams, after a hiatus. Driven by Haliechuk, it is a concept album focusing on the band's recurring character David, and featuring several guest lead vocalists, alongside Abraham, Falco, and Haliechuk.