Natale MonferratoBorn 1610. Died 23 April 1685
Natale Monferrato (1603–1685) was an Italian baroque composer. He was a pupil of Giovanni Rovetta, then was a singer at St Mark's Basilica in Venice, and then with the aid of Francesco Cavalli vicemaestro, or maestro di coro (1647–76). On 30 April 1676 he became director, after a competition with Giovanni Legrenzi, another of Rovetta's pupils, and Pietro Andrea Ziani. He was earlier maestro at the Mendicanti.
Following his death the junior post of maestro di coro fell to Giandomenico Partenio (1685–89), then Antonino Biffi (1699–1730).
