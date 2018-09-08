Rock Master Scott & The Dynamic Three
Rock Master Scott & the Dynamic Three was an old-school hip hop group best known for the singles "The Roof Is on Fire" and "Request Line", both of which have been sampled by many other groups, for a large variety of genres. Rock Master Scott & the Dynamic Three grew up in the Bronx, New York, New York, where three of the members lived in the same building on Webster Avenue.
