Ferenc Fricsay Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferenc Fricsay (9 August 1914 – 20 February 1963) was a Hungarian conductor. From 1960 until his death, he was an Austrian citizen.
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Richard Strauss
La Gioconda - Act 3 sc.2; Dance of the hours
Amilcare Ponchielli
Die Moldau (Ma Vlast)
Bedrich Smetana
Vltava (Má vlast)
O welche Lust, in freier Luft (Fidelio)
Ludwig van Beethoven
"Egmont" Overture
Ludwig van Beethoven
Vltava (Má vlast)
Overture to The Marriage of Figaro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Swiss Folk-Song Suite
Rolf Liebermann
Furioso
Rolf Liebermann
Piano Concerto No.19 in F major K459 - 3rd mvt: Allegro assai
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Les préludes
Franz Liszt
Egmont, Op 84 (Overture)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Rondo in A major, K 386
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Johann Strauss II
La Scala di Seta
Gioachino Rossini
Exsultate, jubilate, K 165
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Eljen a Magyar, Op 332
Johann Strauss II
Psalmus hungaricus Op. 13
Zoltán Kodály
Eugene Onegin: Polonaise
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Te Deum
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 29 in A major, K 201
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Vltava (Má vlast)
Aida - Ballabile
Giuseppe Verdi
Concert Rondo for Piano and Orchestra in D major K.382
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Eljen a Magyar, Op 332
Johann Strauss II
Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka
Johann Strauss II
Symphony No.6 in B minor 'Pathetique'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No.1 in D major, Op.25 'Classical'
Sergei Prokofiev
Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26
Max Bruch
Ten Bagatelles
Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra
Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op 67
Ludwig van Beethoven
Dance of the Moorish Slaves (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
Agnus Dei (Requiem)
Giuseppe Verdi
Radetzky-Marsch
Johann Strauss (i), Ferenc Fricsay & Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra
Annen Polka, Op 117
Johann Strauss II
Furioso for orchestra
Rolf Liebermann
Concerto In A Minor Op.53 For Violin And Orchestra: 2nd movement; Adagio ma non troppo
Antonín Dvořák
Ave Maria for chorus [no.1 of '4 Pezzi sacri'] (Scala enigmatica armonizzata ...
Giuseppe Verdi
Hary Janos: Intermezzo and Entrance of the Emperor and his Court
Zoltán Kodály
Kaiser-Walzer, Op 437
Johann Strauss II
