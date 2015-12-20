Placide CappeauBorn 25 October 1808. Died 8 August 1877
Placide Cappeau
1808-10-25
Placide Cappeau Biography (Wikipedia)
Placide Cappeau (25 October 1808 – 8 August 1877) was a French poet and the author of the well-known poem, "Minuit, chrétiens" ("O Holy Night") (1847), which was set to music by Adolphe Adam.
