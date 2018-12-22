Sarah Anne Nixey (born 21 December 1973 in Dorset, England) is a British singer songwriter, best known as the vocalist in Black Box Recorder. Her debut solo album, Sing, Memory, was released on 19 February 2007, followed by Brave Tin Soldiers, released on 9 May 2011. Her latest album, Night Walks was released on 5 October 2018. Nixey currently lives in London with her husband, music producer Jimmy Hogarth, whom she married in late 2010 and has one son, Reuben (born late 2007) and a daughter, Lola (born late 2012). Nixey has a daughter, Ava (born 2001) from her previous marriage with John Moore.