Fushitsusha
1978
Fushitsusha Biography (Wikipedia)
Fushitsusha (不失者) is a Japanese rock band specialising in the experimental and psychedelic rock genres. The band consists of electric guitarist and singer Keiji Haino, and a shifting cast of complementary musicians. The group released the majority of its material in the 1990s.
