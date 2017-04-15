Ste McCabeBorn 14 February 1980
Ste McCabe
Ste McCabe Biography
Ste McCabe (from Liverpool, England) is an English DIY, queercore singer-songwriter, previously based in Manchester, and later Edinburgh, Scotland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Accessorise
Queer Clubbing
Don't We Have Nice Hair?
Fool
Bargains Galore! (Cassette Donkey's Supermarket Sheep Mix)
Bargains Galore!
Harrowing Breakdown
Ste McCabe Tracks
