Booth and the Bad Angel was a music project based on the collaborative efforts of Tim Booth (lead singer with the British alternative rock band, James) and the American film composer, Angelo Badalamenti. Featuring Bernard Butler on guitar, the project's eponymous album was released in July 1996.

