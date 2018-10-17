Booth and the Bad AngelFormed 1996. Disbanded 1996
Booth and the Bad Angel
1996
Booth and the Bad Angel was a music project based on the collaborative efforts of Tim Booth (lead singer with the British alternative rock band, James) and the American film composer, Angelo Badalamenti. Featuring Bernard Butler on guitar, the project's eponymous album was released in July 1996.
Booth and the Bad Angel Tracks
I Believe
I Believe
I Believe
Fall In Love With Me
Fall In Love With Me
Fall In Love With Me
Dance of the Bad Angels
Dance of the Bad Angels
Dance of the Bad Angels
Hit Parade
Hit Parade
Hit Parade
