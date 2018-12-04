TemplesEnglish pyschedelic rock band. Formed 2012
Temples
2012
Temples are an English rock band, formed in Kettering, Northamptonshire in 2012 by singer and guitarist James Bagshaw and bassist Tom Walmsley. The band's lineup was later completed with the addition of keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Adam Smith and drummer Samuel Toms, with Toms departing in early 2018.
They have released two studio albums, two EPs, and a number of singles. Their debut album, Sun Structures, was released in 2014 and charted at number seven in the UK. They are signed to Heavenly Records and have toured internationally both as a support act and as the headliner.
Temples Performances & Interviews
Temples talk to Radcliffe and Maconie
2014-03-20
Kettering based band Temples pop by the MegaCity studio mid-tour.
Temples talk to Radcliffe and Maconie
Temples live in session for Huw Stephens
2013-07-05
Kettering based four-piece Temples live in session for Huw Stephens at Maida Vale.
Temples live in session for Huw Stephens
Certainty
Temples
Certainty
Certainty
Keep In The Dark
Temples
Keep In The Dark
Keep In The Dark
Celebration
Temples
Celebration
Celebration
Shelter Song
Temples
Shelter Song
Shelter Song
Strange Or Be Forgotten
Temples
Strange Or Be Forgotten
Strange Or Be Forgotten
Born Into The Sunset
Temples
Born Into The Sunset
Born Into The Sunset
I Wanna Be Your Mirror
Temples
I Wanna Be Your Mirror
I Wanna Be Your Mirror
Colours To Life
Temples
Colours To Life
Colours To Life
Roman God-Like Man
Temples
Roman God-Like Man
Roman God-Like Man
Shelter Song (Glastonbury, 24 June 2017)
Temples
Shelter Song (Glastonbury, 24 June 2017)
Shelter Song (Glastonbury, 24 June 2017)
Born Into The Sunset (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Remix)
Temples
Born Into The Sunset (Lindstrom & Prins Thomas Remix)
Oh The Saviour
Temples
Oh The Saviour
Oh The Saviour
Strange Or Be Forgotten (6 Music Festival 2017)
Temples
Strange Or Be Forgotten (6 Music Festival 2017)
Shelter Song (6 Music Festival 2017, 25 Mar 2017)
Temples
Shelter Song (6 Music Festival 2017, 25 Mar 2017)
Shelter Song (6 Music Festival 2017)
Temples
Shelter Song (6 Music Festival 2017)
Shelter Song (6 Music Festival 2017)
Sun Structures
Temples
Sun Structures
Sun Structures
Roman God Like Man (6 Music Festival 2017)
Temples
Roman God Like Man (6 Music Festival 2017)
Certainty (6 Music Festival 2017)
Temples
Certainty (6 Music Festival 2017)
Certainty (6 Music Festival 2017)
Temples
A Question Isn't Answered (6 Music Festival 2017)
Open Air
Temples
Open Air
Open Air
In My Pocket
Temples
In My Pocket
In My Pocket
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T23:37:34
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
18:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T23:37:34
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T23:37:34
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
