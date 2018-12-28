Aly Bain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4kw.jpg
1946-05-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/191675d4-909d-42a4-893a-7e8070510c99
Aly Bain Biography (Wikipedia)
Aly Bain MBE (born 15 May 1946) is a Scottish fiddler who learned his instrument from the old-time master Tom Anderson. The former First Minister of Scotland Jack McConnell called Bain a "Scottish icon."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aly Bain Performances & Interviews
Aly Bain Tracks
Sort by
Major Manson's Farewell To Clachantrushal / The Shinty Referee
Aly Bain
Major Manson's Farewell To Clachantrushal / The Shinty Referee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Major Manson's Farewell To Clachantrushal / The Shinty Referee
Last played on
French Canadian Waltz / The Fernlea Waltz
Aly Bain
French Canadian Waltz / The Fernlea Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
French Canadian Waltz / The Fernlea Waltz
Performer
Last played on
Margaret's Waltz
Aly Bain
Margaret's Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Margaret's Waltz
Last played on
Boo Baby's Lullaby
Aly Bain
Boo Baby's Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Boo Baby's Lullaby
Last played on
Flatwater Fran
Aly Bain
Flatwater Fran
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Flatwater Fran
Last played on
Peter Davidson / Jessica's Tune / Barrowburn Reel
Aly Bain
Peter Davidson / Jessica's Tune / Barrowburn Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Western Lilt / The Harsh February / Far From Home
Aly Bain
Western Lilt / The Harsh February / Far From Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Western Lilt / The Harsh February / Far From Home
Last played on
The Lover's Waltz
Molly Mason
The Lover's Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
The Lover's Waltz
Last played on
Megan's Wedding / Da Herra Boys / The Barrowburn Reel
Aly Bain
Megan's Wedding / Da Herra Boys / The Barrowburn Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Megan's Wedding / Da Herra Boys / The Barrowburn Reel
Last played on
Shove The Pig's Foot A Little Further Into The Fire
Aly Bain
Shove The Pig's Foot A Little Further Into The Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Shove The Pig's Foot A Little Further Into The Fire
Last played on
Flatwater Fran
Phil Cunningham
Flatwater Fran
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4kn.jpglink
Flatwater Fran
Last played on
Tribute to Peadar O'Donnell / Takarazaka
Jerry Douglas
Tribute to Peadar O'Donnell / Takarazaka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtv3.jpglink
Tribute to Peadar O'Donnell / Takarazaka
Last played on
Waiting on the Federals
Aly Bain
Waiting on the Federals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Waiting on the Federals
Last played on
The Gentle Light That Wakes Me
Nicola Benedetti
The Gentle Light That Wakes Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kbdj7.jpglink
The Gentle Light That Wakes Me
Last played on
A Bright Star in Cepheus
Aly Bain
A Bright Star in Cepheus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
A Bright Star in Cepheus
Last played on
Bonaparte's Retreat
Aly Bain
Bonaparte's Retreat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Bonaparte's Retreat
Last played on
The Shores of Loch Bee / The Headlands / The Floggin' Reel
Aly Bain
The Shores of Loch Bee / The Headlands / The Floggin' Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
The Shores of Loch Bee / The Headlands / The Floggin' Reel
Last played on
Da Braaken Baa/Violet Tulloch's Hornpipe
Aly Bain
Da Braaken Baa/Violet Tulloch's Hornpipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Tribute To Peadar O'Donnell / Takarasaka
Jerry Douglas
Tribute To Peadar O'Donnell / Takarasaka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qtv3.jpglink
Tribute To Peadar O'Donnell / Takarasaka
Last played on
Captain Carswell / Mrs MacDonald Of Dunach
Phil Cunningham
Captain Carswell / Mrs MacDonald Of Dunach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4kn.jpglink
Captain Carswell / Mrs MacDonald Of Dunach
Last played on
Sarah's Song
Aly Bain
Sarah's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Sarah's Song
Last played on
Summer Waltz
Aly Bain
Summer Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Summer Waltz
Last played on
Crying Waltz (Gratvalsen)
Aly Bain
Crying Waltz (Gratvalsen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Crying Waltz (Gratvalsen)
Last played on
O'Farrell's Farewell to Limerick/Oot East by the Vong
Aly Bain
O'Farrell's Farewell to Limerick/Oot East by the Vong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
O'Farrell's Farewell to Limerick/Oot East by the Vong
Last played on
The Waltz Of The Little Girls
Aly Bain
The Waltz Of The Little Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
The Waltz Of The Little Girls
Last played on
Waiting For The Federals
Aly Bain
Waiting For The Federals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Waiting For The Federals
Last played on
Sunset Over Foula
Aly Bain
Sunset Over Foula
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Sunset Over Foula
Last played on
Kimberley's Waltz
Aly Bain
Kimberley's Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Kimberley's Waltz
Last played on
Belle Mère's Waltz
Aly Bain
Belle Mère's Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Belle Mère's Waltz
Last played on
Colours of Cape Breton
Aly Bain
Colours of Cape Breton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Colours of Cape Breton
Last played on
Sophie's Dancing Feet / Andy Brown's Reel
Aly Bain
Sophie's Dancing Feet / Andy Brown's Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
A Journey Just Begun
Phil Cunningham
A Journey Just Begun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4kn.jpglink
A Journey Just Begun
Last played on
Waiting For the Federals
Aly Bain
Waiting For the Federals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
Waiting For the Federals
Last played on
The Lovers Waltz
Aly Bain
The Lovers Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02m067q.jpglink
The Lovers Waltz
Last played on
Playlists featuring Aly Bain
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewxzp6/acts/af3v4f
Glasgow
2013-01-30T22:45:31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p014jx4k.jpg
30
Jan
2013
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2013
Glasgow
Aly Bain Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist