NovalimaPeruvian production collective. Formed 2001
Novalima
2001
Novalima Biography (Wikipedia)
Novalima is a Peruvian band. Novalima's style blends Afro-Peruvian music with Electronica, Latin American beats and other contemporary genres.
Beto Kele (Nosotros Somos)
Beto Kele (Nosotros Somos)
Tinkalamina
Tinkalamina
Mamaye
Mamaye
Yo Voy
Yo Voy
Machete (Mr Bongo Recordings)
Machete
Machete
Machete (Angola)
Machete (Angola)
