Allie Wrubel Born 15 January 1905. Died 13 December 1973
Allie Wrubel
1905-01-15
Allie Wrubel Biography (Wikipedia)
Elias Paul "Allie" Wrubel (January 15, 1905 – December 13, 1973) was an American composer and songwriter.
Allie Wrubel Tracks
Song Of The South(1946) - Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah
Allie Wrubel
Song Of The South(1946) - Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah
Song Of The South(1946) - Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah
Orchestra
Song of the South - Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
James Basket, Studio Orchestra & Allie Wrubel
Song of the South - Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Song of the South - Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Performer
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah (lyricist Ray Gilbert)
Allie Wrubel
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah (lyricist Ray Gilbert)
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah (lyricist Ray Gilbert)
