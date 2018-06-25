Douglas John McCarthy (born 1 September 1966)[citation needed] is the vocalist of the English EBM band Nitzer Ebb.

McCarthy writes and performs with the band. He has appeared on multiple recordings by Recoil and has released material in collaboration with DJ Terence Fixmer as Fixmer/McCarthy. He contributed vocals to tracks by Die Krupps, Motor, KLOQ (band), Client, and more recently Kenneth James Gibson's Reverse Commuter project.

After Nitzer Ebb originally split, McCarthy left the music business — save for his work with Recoil — and focused on film studies and design in Cambridge. He moved to London in 2000 to work in the advertising field.