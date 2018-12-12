Robert LloydOperatic bass. Born 2 March 1940
Robert Lloyd
1940-03-02
Robert Lloyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Andrew Lloyd CBE (born 2 March 1940) is an English operatic bass.
Robert Lloyd Tracks
Nothing Matters
Nothing Matters
Lacrimosa
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Lacrimosa
Lacrimosa
Nabucco - Part II Anch'io dischiuso un giorno; Chi s'avan
Giuseppe Verdi
Nabucco - Part II Anch'io dischiuso un giorno; Chi s'avan
Nabucco - Part II Anch'io dischiuso un giorno; Chi s'avan
Symphony No. 9 Choral; final section
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 9 Choral; final section
Symphony No. 9 Choral; final section
Choir
Barber of Seville: End act 1
Gioachino Rossini
Barber of Seville: End act 1
Barber of Seville: End act 1
Damnation of Faust: Ride to the Abyss and Pandemonium
Hector Berlioz
Damnation of Faust: Ride to the Abyss and Pandemonium
Damnation of Faust: Ride to the Abyss and Pandemonium
Orchestra
Conductor
Messiah: Thus saith the Lord / But who may abide
George Frideric Handel
Messiah: Thus saith the Lord / But who may abide
Messiah: Thus saith the Lord / But who may abide
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 11: Berlioz – The Trojans
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-22T23:16:50
22
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 11: Berlioz – The Trojans
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-19T23:16:50
19
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 45
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-25T23:16:50
25
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
2000-09-03T23:16:50
3
Sep
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-20T23:16:50
20
Jul
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
