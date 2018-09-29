Motion City Soundtrack was an American rock band that formed in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1997. The band's line-up consisted of vocalist and guitarist Justin Pierre, lead guitarist Joshua Cain, keyboardist Jesse Johnson, bassist Matthew Taylor, and drummer Tony Thaxton. Over the course of their nearly twenty-year career, the group toured heavily and released six studio albums, the majority on independent label Epitaph Records. The band's sound, at times described as pop punk or emo, made notable use of the Moog synthesizer. Pierre mainly handled the band's lyrics, which often touched on themes of anxiety, alienation, and relationships.

The group was created by Cain and Pierre, and it took several years to form a stable lineup. I Am the Movie, the group's debut album, was released in 2003. Their commercial breakthrough, Commit This to Memory, arrived in 2005, and its follow-up Even If It Kills Me (2007) was similarly successful. For many years, the band was a staple of the Warped Tour. They briefly signed to major label Columbia for My Dinosaur Life (2010), but rejoined Epitaph for Go in 2012. Their final effort, Panic Stations, was released in 2015. After growing tired of touring, the group announced their split in 2016 with a large farewell tour.