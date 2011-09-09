Hunting GroundsAustralian garage punk, formerly "Howl". Formed 2009. Disbanded 2014
Hunting Grounds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19099ef8-6e67-4d56-b30d-9c6085d72de0
Hunting Grounds Biography (Wikipedia)
Hunting Grounds (formerly known as "Howl" after the Allen Ginsberg poem of the same name) are a six piece Australian punk band. They formed at Ballarat High School and won Triple J's Unearthed High competition with their song "Blackout" which was placed on high rotation by the station.
In 2010 Hunting Grounds supported fellow Ballarat act Yacht Club DJs on their Batten Down the Hatches Australian Tour. The tour was sold out and the two bands fronted two encore shows at St Kilda's Prince of Wales Bandroom.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hunting Grounds Tracks
Sort by
Skyline
Hunting Grounds
Skyline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skyline
Last played on
Hunting Grounds Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist