Rachel RedmondSoprano
Rachel Redmond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/190950dd-7db9-46cf-93d1-837eed5654eb
Rachel Redmond Tracks
Sort by
Pygmalion - acte de ballet
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Pygmalion - acte de ballet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Pygmalion - acte de ballet
Last played on
The Fairy Queen
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Fairy Queen
Last played on
Deh vieni non tardar from Marriage of Figaro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Deh vieni non tardar from Marriage of Figaro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Deh vieni non tardar from Marriage of Figaro
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 17: Rameau – Grands Motets
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8zwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-29T23:28:58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023vrjj.jpg
29
Jul
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 17: Rameau – Grands Motets
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egvzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-21T23:28:58
21
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist