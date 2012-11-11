Tina LouiseBorn 11 February 1934
Tina Louise
1934-02-11
Tina Louise Biography (Wikipedia)
Tina Louise (born February 11, 1934) is an American actress best known for playing movie star Ginger Grant in the CBS television situation comedy Gilligan's Island. She began her career on stage during the mid-1950s, before landing her breakthrough role in 1958 drama film God's Little Acre for which she received Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year.
Louise had starring roles in a number of Hollywood movies, including The Trap, The Hangman, Day of the Outlaw, and For Those Who Think Young. Louise later returned to film, appearing in The Wrecking Crew, The Happy Ending, and The Stepford Wives (1975).
It's Been A Long, Long Time
Tina Louise
It's Been A Long, Long Time
It's Been A Long, Long Time
