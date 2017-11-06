Alice GunLondon based multi-instrumentalist
Alice Gun
Alice Gun is an English musician who plays in the band of the same name. Her debut album, Blood & Bone, was released digitally on 21 March 2011 and physically on 4 April 2011 through Ambiguous Records, following the critically acclaimed singles The Swimmer and Metal Spider. She is the former lead singer and guitarist in Alice & The Enemies and Sunset Gun.
Blanket And A Box
What Can I Get Me
Metal Spider
Not InThis World
Not Made For This World
Ravens
The Swimmer
