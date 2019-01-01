Los Incas, also known as Urubamba, are an Andean folk music group formed in Paris in 1956. Argentinian musician Jorge Milchberg (born 5 September 1928) is credited as the founder of Los Incas (as "El Inca", later known as Urubamba).[citation needed]

They are best known in North America for accompanying Simon and Garfunkel on the song "El Cóndor Pasa (If I Could)" written by Daniel Alomía Robles, Paul Simon and Jorge Milchberg included on the duo's fifth album, Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Later on, they provided accompaniment on "Duncan", featured on Simon's first solo album Paul Simon, and toured with Simon (as Urubamba) in the early seventies, appearing on the Live Rhymin' album and releasing a pair of albums under their new name. In later years, they reverted to their original name of Los Incas and released several more albums on the French Buda Records label.