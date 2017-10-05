Bridport DaggerFormed 1 June 2015
Bridport Dagger
Bridport Dagger Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bridport Dagger are a four-piece band. The band's line-up consists of Jason Idnani-Powdrill (lead vocals, guitar), Lawrence Rice (guitar, vocals) and Arran Goodchild (drums, vocals), Chaz Foster (Bass).
Taking their name from an old gallows term, the band's sound has been described as "short, echo-y blasts of noise. Twangy riffs cutting through dense webs of reverb. 1950's rock & roll as re-imagined by David Lynch."
The Bridport Dagger have previously released a soundtrack album, toured Europe and have recently performed under the Thames for a play with the Crooked Tree Theatre at the Brunel Museum.
Bridport Dagger Tracks
Harry Dean Stanton
Bridport Dagger
Harry Dean Stanton
Harry Dean Stanton
Bridport Dagger Links
