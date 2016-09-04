Fang IslandFormed 2005
Fang Island
2005
Fang Island Biography (Wikipedia)
Fang Island was an American indie rock band formed in Providence, Rhode Island, and based in Brooklyn, New York. The group consisted of guitarists Jason Bartell and Chris Georges, bassist Brock Hengin and drummer Marc St. Sauveur.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fang Island Tracks
Sideswiper
Fang Island
Sideswiper
Sideswiper
Last played on
Sisterly
Fang Island
Sisterly
Sisterly
Last played on
Never Understand
Fang Island
Never Understand
Never Understand
Last played on
Asunder
Fang Island
Asunder
Asunder
Last played on
Daisy
Fang Island
Daisy
Daisy
Last played on
Life Coach
Fang Island
Life Coach
Life Coach
Last played on
Treeton
Fang Island
Treeton
Treeton
Last played on
