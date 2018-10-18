Adam Leonard is an English singer-songwriter working mainly in the folk, psychedelic and electronic music fields. His style is often described as lo-fi and the subject matter of his songs somewhat unconventional. Since his debut album 'How Music Sounds' in 2003, he has released many EPs, albums and mini-albums on various small labels. Live performances, which have so far been limited to the UK (Manchester, London and Northern Ireland) are as intriguing as they are rare. In 2008 he opened for British folk legend Steve Ashley. He regularly collaborates with other musicians, most notably Pat Gubler (P.G. Six), Ashley Cooke (Pulco), Gareth Davies, and Steven Collins of The Owl Service, a band for which Leonard provided vocals for their 2010 album 'The View From A Hill'. At the close of 2010, a limited edition album entitled 'Nature Recordings' was released on vinyl only by the London label The Great Pop Supplement. In 2011 Leonard provided the soundtrack to Claudia Heindel's award-winning independent film Lucky Seven. In 2012, Nature Recordings was issued on CD by Manchester-based label The Northwestern Series.