Frans Zimmer (born June 5, 1985), better known by his stage name Alle Farben (meaning All Colours in German) is a German DJ and producer. Since 2014 Zimmer is signed to the record label Guesstimate/b1 Recordings and the publishing house Budde Music.
Alle Farben Tracks
She Moves (feat. Graham Candy)
Badaboum (Alle Farben Remix)
Supergirl (feat. Alle Farben)
