Bruce Douglas Foxton (born 1 September 1955) is an English singer, songwriter and musician.

Foxton's music career spans more than 40 years. He came to prominence in the late 1970s as bassist and backing vocalist of punk rock and mod revival band the Jam. He occasionally performed the lead vocals, such as on the songs "News of the World", "David Watts" and "Smithers-Jones". After the band's break-up, he pursued a brief solo career releasing one studio album, Touch Sensitive, in 1984, and played in several bands, including Sharp with former Jam member Rick Buckler, before joining Stiff Little Fingers in 1990.

After leaving SLF in 2007, Foxton officially joined Rick Buckler and members of his tribute band The Gift to tour under the name From the Jam.