Lucy KayBorn 28 November 1989
Lucy Kay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-11-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18f31000-e730-4fed-91a3-1680c99d553a
Lucy Kay Performances & Interviews
Lucy Kay Tracks
Sort by
Nessun Dorma [Live]
Lucy Kay
Nessun Dorma [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nessun Dorma [Live]
Last played on
O Mio Babbino Caro [Live]
Lucy Kay
O Mio Babbino Caro [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Mio Babbino Caro [Live]
Last played on
Lucy Kay Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist