Useless EatersSeth Sutton from Memphis, TN
Useless Eaters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18eda308-1d8a-4aa4-8ea2-19123633a1cb
Useless Eaters Tracks
Sort by
Industrial Park
Useless Eaters
Industrial Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Industrial Park
Last played on
Motorway
Useless Eaters
Motorway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motorway
Last played on
Hogs in the Bush
Useless Eaters
Hogs in the Bush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hogs in the Bush
Last played on
Cold Machine
Useless Eaters
Cold Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold Machine
Last played on
Tip of The Valley
Useless Eaters
Tip of The Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tip of The Valley
Last played on
Industrial Park
Useless Eaters
Industrial Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Industrial Park
Last played on
Electrical Outlet
Useless Eaters
Electrical Outlet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Electrical Outlet
Last played on
Out in the Night
Useless Eaters
Out in the Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out in the Night
Last played on
American Cars
Useless Eaters
American Cars
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
American Cars
Last played on
Starvation Blues #2
Useless Eaters
Starvation Blues #2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Starvation Blues #2
Last played on
Smoke Alarm
Useless Eaters
Smoke Alarm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoke Alarm
Last played on
Useless Eaters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist