Benedetto PallavicinoBorn 1551. Died 26 November 1601
1551
Benedetto Pallavicino Biography (Wikipedia)
Benedetto Pallavicino (c. 1551 – 26 November 1601) was an Italian composer and organist of the late Renaissance. A prolific composer of madrigals, he was resident at the Gonzaga court of Mantua in the 1590s, where he was a close associate of Giaches de Wert, and a rival of his younger contemporary Claudio Monteverdi.
Cruda Amarilli, che col nome ancora - madrigal for 5 voices [1600]
Cruda Amarilli, che col nome ancora - madrigal for 5 voices [1600]
Cruda Amarilli, che col nome ancora - madrigal for 5 voices [1600]
