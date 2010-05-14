Exodus is an American thrash metal band formed in 1979 in Richmond, California. They have gone through numerous lineup changes, two extended hiatuses, and the deaths of two former band members. Their current lineup consists of guitarists Gary Holt and Lee Altus, bassist Jack Gibson, drummer Tom Hunting, and lead vocalist Steve "Zetro" Souza. Hunting is one of the original members, and departed from Exodus twice, in 1989 and 2004, but rejoined in 2007. Holt joined the band about two years after its formation, and is the only member of Exodus to appear on all their releases.

Since its formation, Exodus has released ten studio albums, two live albums, one compilation album, and a re-recording of their first album. Along with Metallica (whose longtime lead guitarist Kirk Hammett was an original member of Exodus), Possessed, Testament, Death Angel, Vio-Lence, Forbidden and Lȧȧz Rockit, they are often credited as pioneers of the Bay Area thrash metal scene, and have sold over five million albums worldwide. Exodus had particular success in the mid-to-late 1980s with their first three studio albums: Bonded by Blood (1985), Pleasures of the Flesh (1987) and Fabulous Disaster (1989). The critical praise given to Fabulous Disaster garnered attention from major labels, including Capitol Records, with whom Exodus signed in 1989. The band released two more studio albums (Impact Is Imminent in 1990 and Force of Habit in 1992) before disbanding in 1994. After temporarily reuniting in 1997–1998, Exodus reformed once again in 2001, and since then, they have released five more studio albums, the most recent being Blood In, Blood Out (2014). The band is currently writing a follow-up album, tentatively due for release in late 2019 or early 2020.