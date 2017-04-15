YlvisFormed 19 October 2000
2000-10-19
Ylvis Biography
Ylvis is a Norwegian comedy duo consisting of brothers Vegard and Bård Ylvisåker. They debuted as professional variety artists in 2000 and have since appeared in several countries in variety shows, comedy concerts, television shows, radio shows and music videos. They are currently the hosts of the Norwegian talk show I kveld med Ylvis (Tonight with Ylvis). Their song and music video "The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)", written and filmed for the talk show, went viral on YouTube in September 2013, with over 800 million views as of November 2018. They have also released an album called Ylvis: Volume I that is a compilation of ten singles that they wrote in the past.
The Fox
Ylvis
The Fox
The Fox
Last played on
The Fox [What Does The Fox Say]
Ylvis
The Fox [What Does The Fox Say]
The Fox [What Does The Fox Say]
Last played on
Intolerant
Ylvis
Intolerant
Intolerant
Last played on
