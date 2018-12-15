Jazzie BBorn 26 January 1963
1963-01-26
Jazzie B Biography (Wikipedia)
Trevor Beresford Romeo OBE (born 26 January 1963), better known by his stage name Jazzie B, is a British DJ, music producer and entrepreneur. He is a founding member of Soul II Soul.
- “The records we were playing had a certain vibe – it was soul”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04h7fvs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04h7fvs.jpg2016-11-21T16:16:00.000ZJazzie B and Judge Jules discuss the logistics and atmosphere of an illegal Soul II Soul warehouse party in the King's Cross area during the late 1980's.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04h7fx4
- 'We must have had at least 5,000 people partying for 12, 13 hours' - Jazzie B remembers the 1980shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dxzbp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dxzbp.jpg2016-11-17T16:50:00.000ZBBC Music: My Generation goes back to the 80s with Soul II Soul's Jazzie Bhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04grgkx
- Cornbury: Jazzie B from Soul II Soulhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040wnfq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040wnfq.jpg2016-07-08T21:52:00.000ZSoul II Soul's Jazzie B talks to BBC Radio Oxford's Al Ryan at the Cornbury Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040wng3
- Black History Month: Jazzie B residencyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03545l6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03545l6.jpg2015-10-13T13:37:00.000ZTrev tells Nick about DJing Jazzie B's club night - a defining moment in his career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03549h2
Jazzie B Tracks
Back To Life (Accapella) & Jazzie's Groove
Soul II Soul
Back To Life (Accapella) & Jazzie's Groove
Back To Life (Accapella) & Jazzie's Groove
Last played on
Miss Karda
Jazzie B
Miss Karda
Miss Karda
Last played on
A Dreams A Dream
Jazzie B
A Dreams A Dream
A Dreams A Dream
Last played on
So Whatcha Gonna Do Now (Remix)
Public Enemy
So Whatcha Gonna Do Now (Remix)
So Whatcha Gonna Do Now (Remix)
Last played on
