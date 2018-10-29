Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard
Jeffrey Lewis & The Junkyard
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Lewis (born November 20, 1975) is an American singer-songwriter and comic book artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Walk Into The Mirror (6 Music Session, 5 May 2009)
It's Not Impossible (6 Music Session, 5 May 2009)
Roll Bus Roll
Last played on
Broken Broken Broken Heart
Last played on
Slogans And And If Life Exists (6 Music Session, 5 May 2009)
Bugs and Flowers
Last played on
Slogans
Last played on
Mini the Moocher from the Future
Last played on
It's Not Impossible
Last played on
The Upside Down Cross
Last played on
Roll Bus Roll (album version)
Last played on
Good Old Pig, Gone To Avalon
Last played on
Whistle Past The Graveyard
Last played on
