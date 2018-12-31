Jo Jo GunneFormed 1971. Disbanded 1975
Jo Jo Gunne
1971
Jo Jo Gunne Biography (Wikipedia)
Jo Jo Gunne is an American rock band, formed in Los Angeles, California, United States, in 1971 by Jay Ferguson (keyboards, vocals and guitar) and Mark Andes (bass guitar and vocals) after they had left Spirit. The group's name is derived from "Jo Jo Gunne", a Chuck Berry song that peaked at #83 as a single in November 1958.
Jo Jo Gunne Tracks
Run Run Run
Jo Jo Gunne
Run Run Run
Run Run Run
Run
Jo Jo Gunne
Run
Run
