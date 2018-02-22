Jane Harbour
Jane Harbour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18df547e-27a5-478b-b180-62dd14488f31
Jane Harbour Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Harbour is a British violinist and composer, writing mainly for the group Spiro, which she formed in 1993. Her composition work has also included writing for theatre, live film and TV, and for other ensembles including the experimental project The Small Mammal Mirror. Her orchestral work Kynde, a BBC Radio 3 commission, was performed live on Radio 3 by the BBC Concert Orchestra and the BBC Singers on 31 March 2017, conducted by Martin Yates.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jane Harbour Tracks
Sort by
Welcome joy and welcome sorrow
Jane Harbour
Welcome joy and welcome sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Welcome joy and welcome sorrow
The sky is a blue bowl
Jane Harbour
The sky is a blue bowl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The sky is a blue bowl
Burning Bridge
Jane Harbour
Burning Bridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burning Bridge
Kynde
Jane Harbour
Kynde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kynde
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist