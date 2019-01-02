Half JapaneseFormed 1975
Half Japanese
1975
Half Japanese Biography (Wikipedia)
Half Japanese is an art punk band formed by brothers Jad and David Fair around 1975, sometime after the family's relocation to Uniontown, Maryland. Their original instrumentation included a small drum set, which they took turns playing; vocals; and an out-of-tune, distorted guitar. Both Fair brothers sang, although over time Jad moved into the frontman role. The band members are John Sluggett - guitar, Gilles-Vincent Rieder - drums, Jason Willett - bass, Mick Hobbs - guitar, and Jad Fair - vocals and guitar.
Half Japanese Tracks
No More
Half Japanese
No More
Last played on
Song Of Joy
Half Japanese
Song Of Joy
Last played on
She
Half Japanese
She
Last played on
True Believers
Half Japanese
True Believers
Last played on
If He Says He Did
Half Japanese
If He Says He Did
Last played on
Song Of Joy And Love
Half Japanese
Song Of Joy And Love
Last played on
Zombie Island Massacre
Half Japanese
Zombie Island Massacre
Last played on
Why Not?
Half Japanese
Why Not?
Last played on
Sexy Latina
General Degree
Sexy Latina
Last played on
Demons Of Doom
Half Japanese
Demons Of Doom
Last played on
The Face
Half Japanese
The Face
Last played on
The Future Is Ours
Half Japanese
The Future Is Ours
Last played on
Bashful Bob And Chicago
Half Japanese
Bashful Bob And Chicago
Talking In My Sleep
Half Japanese
Talking In My Sleep
Part Of My Plan
Half Japanese
Part Of My Plan
On The Right Track
Half Japanese
On The Right Track
Last played on
Hear The Lions Roar
Half Japanese
Hear The Lions Roar
Last played on
Sleep Talk - BBC Session, 25 May 1993
Half Japanese
Sleep Talk - BBC Session, 25 May 1993
Last played on
Part Of My Plan - BBC Session, 25 May 1993
Half Japanese
Part Of My Plan - BBC Session, 25 May 1993
Last played on
Attack Of The Giant Leeches
Half Japanese
Attack Of The Giant Leeches
Last played on
Us Teens are spoiled bums
Half Japanese
Us Teens are spoiled bums
Charmed life
Half Japanese
Charmed life
Daytona Beach
Half Japanese
Daytona Beach
In It's Pull
Half Japanese
In It's Pull
Last played on
