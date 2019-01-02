Half Japanese is an art punk band formed by brothers Jad and David Fair around 1975, sometime after the family's relocation to Uniontown, Maryland. Their original instrumentation included a small drum set, which they took turns playing; vocals; and an out-of-tune, distorted guitar. Both Fair brothers sang, although over time Jad moved into the frontman role. The band members are John Sluggett - guitar, Gilles-Vincent Rieder - drums, Jason Willett - bass, Mick Hobbs - guitar, and Jad Fair - vocals and guitar.