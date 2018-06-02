MU is a British electropunk group formed by Japanese musician Mutsumi Kanamori and English DJ Maurice Fulton. They have released three albums: Afro Finger and Gel, Out of Breach (Manchester's Revenge), which featured the minor hit "Paris Hilton" and Mu. Their debut album received critical acclaim from Pitchfork Media. It was given the "Best New Award" when first released. In 2010, Mutsumi announced that she would go by Mutsumi rather than "Mu" and that her first album in five years was in the works. Her third, self-titled album was released digitally on 31 October 2010 with a CD release following in 2011.