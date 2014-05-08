Vilija MatačiūnaitėLithuanian singer. Born 24 June 1986
Vilija Matačiūnaitė
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wrf8x.jpg
1986-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18da19e2-4535-4bc5-ad3c-3cc83804b9bb
Vilija Matačiūnaitė Biography (Wikipedia)
Vilija Matačiūnaitė (born June 24, 1986) is a Lithuanian recording artist, actress and songwriter. She represented Lithuania in the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen, Denmark, with her song "Attention".
Attention
Vilija Matačiūnaitė
Attention
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y9qp2.jpglink
Attention
