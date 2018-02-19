Sugar BlueBorn 16 December 1949
Sugar Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1949-12-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18d70123-8356-4ab8-a193-0ce0d58af90b
Sugar Blue Biography (Wikipedia)
Sugar Blue (born James Joshua "Jimmie" Whiting, December 16, 1949, Harlem, New York City) is an American blues harmonica player. He is probably best known for playing on the Rolling Stones' single "Miss You", and in partnering Louisiana Red.
The Chicago Tribune said, "The sound of Sugar Blue's harmonica could pierce any night... it's the sound of a musician who transcends the supposed limitations of his instrument."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sugar Blue Tracks
Sort by
One
Sugar Blue
One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One
Last played on
Another Man Done Gone
Sugar Blue
Another Man Done Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Man Done Gone
Last played on
Pontiac
Sugar Blue
Pontiac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pontiac
Last played on
Noel News
Sugar Blue
Noel News
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Noel News
Last played on
Sugar Blue Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist