Vesselina KasarovaBorn 18 July 1965
Vesselina Kasarova
Vesselina Katsarova (Bulgarian: Веселина Кацарова) (born July 18, 1965) is a Bulgarian mezzo-soprano opera singer.
Oberon - Opera In 3 Acts J.306 Finale from Act III
Carl Maria von Weber
Oberon - Opera In 3 Acts J.306 Finale from Act III
Oberon - Opera In 3 Acts J.306 Finale from Act III
Orchestra
La Favorita - Act IV: Fernand! Fernand! pourrai-je le trouver? ... Mes voeux so
Gaetano Donizetti
La Favorita - Act IV: Fernand! Fernand! pourrai-je le trouver? ... Mes voeux so
La Favorita - Act IV: Fernand! Fernand! pourrai-je le trouver? ... Mes voeux so
Orchestra
Choir
