Stanley Petey Cox (born January 23, 1982), best known as Mistah F.A.B., is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, community organizer and activist. Mistah F.A.B. is a backronym for "Money Is Something to Always Have — Forever After Bread."

F.A.B.'s music career began in the late 90's when he was discovered by Jazzy Jim and Gary Archer. He was featured on a slew of Mac Dre's Thizz Nation mixtape compilations and quickly gained prominence for igniting the San Francisco Bay Area Hyphy Movement. With burgeoning national interest in Bay Area hip-hop around 2005 with his single in December Yellow bus shortly followed by the album Yellow Bus in January 2006, F.A.B. became the subject of a major-label bidding war, signing with Atlantic Records that September, under subsidiary, Thizz Entertainment. Howbeit F.A.B., who had deep independent ties with the music business in North Oakland, decided to forgo his major label deal and ventured out to launch his own imprint Faeva Afta Music in 2008.