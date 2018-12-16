CajmereBorn 26 April 1967
Cajmere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01fz3kl.jpg
1967-04-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18d18849-fd22-4720-9ae4-5bc3ce39f93d
Cajmere Biography (Wikipedia)
Curtis Alan Jones (born April 26, 1967) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. His style of house and techno music has been compared to and inspired by the likes of Kraftwerk, Prince, Gary Numan, and Nitzer Ebb.
Jones is also known as Cajmere, Geo Vogt, Green Velvet, Half Pint, Curan Stone, and Gino Vittori.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Cajmere Tracks
Waterfall
Cajmere
Waterfall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Waterfall
Last played on
Percolator
Cajmere
Percolator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Percolator
Last played on
Percolator (Jamie Jones Vault Remix)
Cajmere
Percolator (Jamie Jones Vault Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Percolator (Jamie Jones Vault Remix)
Last played on
Only 4 U
Cajmere
Only 4 U
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Only 4 U
Last played on
Brighter Days (Underground Goodies Mix) (feat. Dajaé)
Cajmere
Brighter Days (Underground Goodies Mix) (feat. Dajaé)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Brighter Days (Underground Goodies Mix) (feat. Dajaé)
Last played on
It's Time For The Perculator
Cajmere
It's Time For The Perculator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Voicemail
Cajmere
Voicemail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Voicemail
Last played on
Brighter Days
Cajmere
Brighter Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Brighter Days
Last played on
Percolator Reworked 10
Cajmere
Percolator Reworked 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Percolator Reworked 10
Last played on
Percolator (Will Clarke Remix)
Cajmere
Percolator (Will Clarke Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Percolator (Will Clarke Remix)
Last played on
Mars Bar (Original Mix)
Gene Farris
Mars Bar (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ncw7z.jpglink
Mars Bar (Original Mix)
Last played on
Brighter Days Masters At Work Mix (Kai Alce's Edit)
Cajmere
Brighter Days Masters At Work Mix (Kai Alce's Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Brighter Days Masters At Work Mix (Kai Alce's Edit)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Brighter Days (Underground Goodie Mix) (feat. Dajaé)
Cajmere
Brighter Days (Underground Goodie Mix) (feat. Dajaé)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Brighter Days (Underground Goodie Mix) (feat. Dajaé)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Brighter Days (Casian Rework)
Cajmere
Brighter Days (Casian Rework)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Brighter Days (Casian Rework)
Last played on
Brighter Days
Cajmere
Brighter Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Brighter Days
Last played on
Drinkin All Nite (Flosstradamus 4 Chicago Edit) - Chance the Rapper
Chance the Rapper
Drinkin All Nite (Flosstradamus 4 Chicago Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7j4.jpglink
Drinkin All Nite (Flosstradamus 4 Chicago Edit)
Last played on
Percolator(original mix)
Cajmere
Percolator(original mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Percolator(original mix)
Last played on
On My Mind (Cajmere Remix) - Joe Pompeo
Joe Pompeo
On My Mind (Cajmere Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039fg7k.jpglink
On My Mind (Cajmere Remix)
Last played on
Brighter Days (Flosstradamus Festy Re-Edit)
Cajmere
Brighter Days (Flosstradamus Festy Re-Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
1+1=1
Cajmere
1+1=1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
1+1=1
Last played on
Brighter Days (Elliot Adamson Bootleg)
Cajmere
Brighter Days (Elliot Adamson Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Brighter Days (Elliot Adamson Bootleg)
Last played on
Day By Day (Green Velvet Mix) (feat. Dajaé)
Cajmere
Day By Day (Green Velvet Mix) (feat. Dajaé)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01fz3kl.jpglink
Day By Day (Green Velvet Mix) (feat. Dajaé)
Last played on
Cajmere Links
