Curtis Alan Jones (born April 26, 1967) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. His style of house and techno music has been compared to and inspired by the likes of Kraftwerk, Prince, Gary Numan, and Nitzer Ebb.

Jones is also known as Cajmere, Geo Vogt, Green Velvet, Half Pint, Curan Stone, and Gino Vittori.