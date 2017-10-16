John FryattBorn 7 July 1927. Died 7 January 2011
John Fryatt
John Fryatt Biography (Wikipedia)
John James Fryatt (7 July 1927 – 7 January 2011) was an English actor and opera singer best known for his performance in comic character roles.
Fryatt began his career with the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company in 1952 in Gilbert and Sullivan roles, then Sadler's Wells Opera in 1959, becoming popular in tenor character roles in Offenbach operettas. His international opera career continued from the 1960s to the 1990s, becoming known in the roles of Don Basilio in The Marriage of Figaro and Sellem in The Rake's Progress, among many others. He also played a role in the West End as Roscoe in the 1987 production of Follies.
John Fryatt Tracks
Manon Lescaut - Act 2
Giacomo Puccini
Past BBC Events
Proms 1994: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez59rz
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-18T21:57:21
18
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erb3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-13T21:57:21
13
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 14
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4q9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1975-08-07T21:57:21
7
Aug
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3xj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-06T21:57:21
6
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-03T21:57:21
3
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
