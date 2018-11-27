King ÁfricaArgentine dance music project, La bomba. Born 7 June 1962
King África
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18ce3c20-7390-409a-a7b8-140ce06a919f
King África Biography (Wikipedia)
King África is an Argentine dance music project which rose to prominence with the single "La Bomba", a cover version of the song by the Bolivian group Azul Azul.
Founded in the early nineties by DJ Martin Lacree, the recording act reached worldwide fame when fronted by the Argentine vocalist Alan Duffy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
King África Tracks
Sort by
La Bomba
King África
La Bomba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Bomba
Last played on
La Bomba Sexy
King África
La Bomba Sexy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Bomba Sexy
Last played on
Bomba
King África
Bomba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bomba
Last played on
Hugo, Die Mettwurst Ist Voll
King África
Hugo, Die Mettwurst Ist Voll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hugo, Die Mettwurst Ist Voll
Last played on
King África Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist