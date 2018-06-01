Washington PhillipsBorn 11 January 1880. Died 20 September 1954
Washington Phillips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1880-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/18cd84e2-393a-491a-9f87-12928d4dada0
Washington Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
George Washington "Wash" Phillips (January 11, 1880 – September 20, 1954) was an American gospel and gospel blues singer and instrumentalist. The exact nature of the instrument or instruments he played is uncertain, being identified only as "novelty accompaniment" on the labels of the 78rpm records released during his lifetime.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Washington Phillips Tracks
Sort by
Take Your Burden to the Lord
Washington Phillips
Take Your Burden to the Lord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Your Burden to the Lord
Last played on
Mothers Last Word To Her Son
Washington Phillips
Mothers Last Word To Her Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mothers Last Word To Her Son
Last played on
Lift Him Up That's All
Washington Phillips
Lift Him Up That's All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lift Him Up That's All
Last played on
Domination Blues Pt.1
Washington Phillips
Domination Blues Pt.1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Domination Blues Pt.1
Last played on
What are they doing in Heaven Today
Washington Phillips
What are they doing in Heaven Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What are they doing in Heaven Today
Last played on
Take Your Burden To The Lord And Leave It There
Washington Phillips
Take Your Burden To The Lord And Leave It There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I am born to preach the gospel
Washington Phillips
I am born to preach the gospel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I am born to preach the gospel
Last played on
Teach your child
Washington Phillips
Teach your child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teach your child
Last played on
I Had A Good Father And Mother
Washington Phillips
I Had A Good Father And Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Had A Good Father And Mother
Last played on
Paul & Silas In Jail
Washington Phillips
Paul & Silas In Jail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paul & Silas In Jail
Last played on
Lift him up that's all - Yazoo
Washington Phillips
Lift him up that's all - Yazoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lift him up that's all - Yazoo
Last played on
Playlists featuring Washington Phillips
Washington Phillips Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist