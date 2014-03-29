AlisNorwegian rapper and bass player. Born 1 May 1975
Alis Biography (Wikipedia)
Aslak Rakli Hartberg alias Alis (born 1 May 1975 in Oslo, Norway), is a Norwegian rapper and bass player, and was the leading figure in the Norwegian hip hop band Klovner i Kamp. He is the brother of cartoonist Flu Hartberg.
Alis Tracks
Apache
