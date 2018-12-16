Hidden Orchestra is the solo studio project of multi-instrumentalist, composer, and producer Joe Acheson, whose albums and live shows include a guest musicians from diverse musical backgrounds. Formed in Edinburgh, Acheson and the band's regular live members Poppy Ackroyd (violin/piano) and drummers Tim Lane and Jamie Graham.

Acheson records musicians individually, then combines the recordings in a studio as though the musicians were part of an orchestra. He uses field recordings, bass, drums, and percussion.

Hidden Orchestra's debut album Night Walks was released in September 2010 by Tru Thoughts. It mixed elements of jazz, classical music, drum and bass, rock and hip hop. Guest musicians, improvising, natural sounds, and contrasts combined with electronic effects.

BBC Radio 1 chose Night Walks as Album of the Month. In January 2011 a vinyl deluxe version was published by Denovali.

The album Archipelago borrowed from Sufi music, modal jazz, progressive rock, and the sounds of birds and the wind. Popularity of the album resulted in two albums of remixes.