John Joseph Corbett (born May 9, 1961) is an American actor and country music singer. He is known for his roles as Chris Stevens on CBS' Northern Exposure and as Aidan Shaw on HBO's Sex and the City. He reprised the latter role for the film sequel Sex and the City 2 (2010). Corbett also portrayed the male lead, Ian Miller, in the romantic comedy film My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) and its 2016 sequel.

Corbett starred as Max Gregson on Showtime's United States of Tara, recurred as Seth Holt on NBC's Parenthood, and starred as Josiah "Flash" Bacon on FX's Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. Aside from acting, Corbett has released two country albums, including his Billboard-charting self-titled debut.