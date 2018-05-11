Count Bass DBorn 25 August 1973
Count Bass D
1973-08-25
Count Bass D Biography (Wikipedia)
Dwight Conroy Farrell (born August 25, 1973), better known by the stage name Count Bass D, is an American rapper, record producer and multi-instrumentalist who resides in Atlanta, Georgia. His production style is characterised by layers of short MPC samples and film snippets complemented with live instrumentation, and eccentric lyrics laid atop.
Count Bass D Tracks
Potholderz (feat. Count Bass D)
MF DOOM
Potholderz (feat. Count Bass D)
Potholderz (feat. Count Bass D)
Saudade Songbook (feat. Count Bass D)
Brookzill
Saudade Songbook (feat. Count Bass D)
Saudade Songbook (feat. Count Bass D)
