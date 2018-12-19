The Fiestas were an American Rhythm and Blues musical group from Newark, New Jersey.

Organized in 1958, The Fiestas contracted with Old Town Records company in 1959 after the company's owner, Hy Weiss, overheard the group singing in a bathroom adjacent to his office in Harlem. Their debut single was 1959's "So Fine", written by Johnny Otis; the song was a hit in the U.S., reaching #3 on the R&B Singles chart and #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 (and also featured in LittleBigPlanet 3). with a hidden gem, "Last Night I Dreamed", on the flip side. A series of soul singles followed from the group, among them "You Could Be My Girlfriend", "Anna", and "Think Smart", but only 1962's "Broken Heart" managed to chart, scoring #18 on the Black Singles chart.

Ending their relationship with Old Town, the group later recorded for the Strand and Vigor labels, releasing music into the mid-1970s.